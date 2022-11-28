Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy and wet conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You won't be seeing any sunshine today with cloudy and damp conditions sticking around for the day.

Today: Not as warm today with pockets of drizzle still possible. Temperatures are still too warm to expect to see any storms even if you're in the Laurel Highlands.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential on Wednesday but still a stretch as severe storms are expected to stay to our south.

Aware: Little to no snow in the forecast for the region up until December 1.

Due to the expected thick clouds, highs today probably won't get back to the upper 40s in Pittsburgh. I have today's high coming in at 46°.

There will be pockets of drizzle around with the best chance to see a couple of drops of rain on the windshield coming in the morning hours.

Highs today will be in the mid-40s with our daily low temperature hitting just before midnight tonight. There's a widespread when it comes to wind speed with winds in the teens for the morning hours and out of the west at around 10mph this afternoon.

Looking ahead, Tuesday's highs will be in the low 50s with the day being dry. Morning lows on Tuesday will dip to the low 30s. The next rain chance will come on Wednesday. This will be the same system that is bringing a moderate storm chance including severe storms to the Mississippi and Tennessee region on Tuesday. At this time our severe weather chances are extremely low. Parts of West Virginia are included in the severe weather risk for Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking wet from the start to the finish.

Rain should start early and wrap fairly late on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday's low will also happen at the end of the day with temps dipping to the low 40s. Model data shows Thursday morning lows back in the mid-20s. That's also where I have Friday morning lows.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s (hit well before sunrise) with Friday highs hitting around 50.

