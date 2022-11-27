Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, rain mark final days of November

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/26)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/26) 03:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure is moving off to the east and our sunny, dry weather will come to an end with a strong system approaching from the southwest Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain overnight through Sunday; gusty wind Sunday afternoon/evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is heading northeast and rain will arrive here pre-dawn Sunday. Rain and showers will last through lunch before some gusty winds and even a possible line of a few thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon/early evening as the system passes.

pittsburgh-high-temps-11-26-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Winds will stay strong overnight into Monday while showers will wrap up late Monday morning giving way to drier but cooler air. 

After that, our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday with sharply colder but seasonable temperatures on the way Thursday/Friday. 

pittsburgh-7-day-11-26-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 7:35 PM

