Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, rain mark final days of November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure is moving off to the east and our sunny, dry weather will come to an end with a strong system approaching from the southwest Sunday.

AWARE: Rain overnight through Sunday; gusty wind Sunday afternoon/evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is heading northeast and rain will arrive here pre-dawn Sunday. Rain and showers will last through lunch before some gusty winds and even a possible line of a few thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon/early evening as the system passes.

Winds will stay strong overnight into Monday while showers will wrap up late Monday morning giving way to drier but cooler air.

After that, our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday with sharply colder but seasonable temperatures on the way Thursday/Friday.

