Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds increase before rain soaks the region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a beautiful end to the weekend, clouds roll in through the day Monday ahead of our next rainmaker Tuesday.

Monday highs will wind up a couple of degrees colder than Sunday in the upper 40s and staying there most of the week. A storm system will bring southern states a chance for strong storms Monday, and that rain will head our way by Tuesday morning.

Showers will arrive for the morning commute, and it will be rainy all day with totals up to ½ to ¾ of an inch by Tuesday evening. Temperatures could be cold enough early Tuesday morning to generate a bit of concern for icy conditions in the Ridges and Laurel Highlands on elevated surfaces.

Thanksgiving travel by roadway will be wet across Pennsylvania and the tri-state area Tuesday but will improve Wednesday with just a few showers left across the Ohio Valley through the morning.

If you are heading to the airport for holiday travel starting Monday night through Wednesday, check with your airline ahead of time, as there could be disruptions to the south Monday and east of us and into New England Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of Wednesday will be dry for us past lunchtime, and Thanksgiving Day looks cool and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

