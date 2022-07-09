Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds decrease, sunshine increases throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Showers are moving south and east early this morning and then we see clouds decrease through late morning and afternoon.

There's a very small chance for a light shower or sprinkle south of I-70 today but most will be dry!

It's a nice start to the weekend with seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s and partly cloudy.

We finally catch a break from the humidity for the next few days. Highs Sunday stay in the low 80s with sunny skies and nice clear comfortable nights ahead with lows near 60.

Make sure you use the sunscreen as UV index will be very high.

High pressure builds in across the Great Lakes and keeps us dry through the weekend.

Monday will be hot and humid feeling in the 90s for some with actual highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat sticks around Tuesday with highs at or near 90 before a cold front will move in bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

