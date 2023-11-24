Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly air settling in to conclude holiday weekend

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/24)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/24) 02:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a dry Thanksgiving and cloudy but dry Black Friday, we have some chilly air settling in for the rest of the holiday weekend and the upcoming week.

Daily average High: 48° Low: 32°
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m. Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

ALERT: None

AWARE: Rain Sunday evening, mixing with snow showers/flurries north and east 

If you're traveling on Saturday, conditions look good with partly sunny skies, but Sunday afternoon and evening will feature some rain with some wet snow showers mixing in for areas north of I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands through early Monday morning. 

Scattered flurries and a few snow showers are possible in those areas Monday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 40s, and don't warm up at all next week, so bundle up if you'll be doing some last leaf raking or outdoor holiday decorating! 

KDKA-TV Weather Center

First published on November 24, 2023 / 8:22 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

