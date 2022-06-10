Pittsburgh Weather: Beautiful Friday turns into rain showers on Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a gorgeous end to the week and start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase through today with highs slightly below normal in the mid-70s. Rain showers arrive early tomorrow morning, but no severe weather is expected.

With all the fun-filled festivities going on this weekend for places like Slippery Rock, Beaver Falls, Downtown Pittsburgh, Latrobe, and Cannonsburg to name a few - keep the umbrella close by.

The more widespread rain will be early Saturday morning then we see scattered showers for the rest of the day. That means, you will have dry time to enjoy but don't be surprised if you get a quick rain shower.

Sunday, we warm up back in the upper 70s with afternoon scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. They will be hit or miss so once again you will still have dry time, just stay weather aware.

You'll also notice an increase in humidity beginning Sunday.

Monday a big warm-up begins where much of the week we will have temperatures in the 80s and even 90s by Wednesday.

The 80s stick around through Friday with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible during the week. We are in a typically summer-like pattern where we will have mostly sunny skies, but a pop-up shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Yes, it feels like summer but remember - June 21st is the Summer Solstice marking the first official day of Summer at 5:13 AM!

