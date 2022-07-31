Pittsburgh Weather: August arrives with comfortable temps, potential for rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll ring in the month of August with comfortable temperatures and the possibility of a late shower or storm.

AWARE: Showers and t-storms tomorrow late afternoon and evening with a passing cold front.

Cloudy skies stick around the rest of the evening but the rain showers have moved out to the southeast. Comfortable temperatures will linger tomorrow through Tuesday before heat returns Wednesday/Thursday pushing highs close to 90 degrees.

Monday starts off dry and pleasant with seasonable highs for early August in the lower 80s. A late afternoon/early evening cold front passage will touch off a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There's a marginal/isolated severe storm risk for areas west of I-79 late Monday evening with the main threat being gusty, damaging wind with any strong storms that may develop.

Dry weather returns Tuesday with heat and humidity arriving Wednesday and another round of storms possible late Thursday with another cold front that will break the heat on Friday.

