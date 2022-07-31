Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: August arrives with comfortable temps, potential for rain

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/31)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/31) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll ring in the month of August with comfortable temperatures and the possibility of a late shower or storm.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Showers and t-storms tomorrow late afternoon and evening with a passing cold front.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Cloudy skies stick around the rest of the evening but the rain showers have moved out to the southeast. Comfortable temperatures will linger tomorrow through Tuesday before heat returns Wednesday/Thursday pushing highs close to 90 degrees. 

thumbnail-kristinnext24hours.png
KDKA Weather Center

Monday starts off dry and pleasant with seasonable highs for early August in the lower 80s. A late afternoon/early evening cold front passage will touch off a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There's a marginal/isolated severe storm risk for areas west of I-79 late Monday evening with the main threat being gusty, damaging wind with any strong storms that may develop.  

Dry weather returns Tuesday with heat and humidity arriving Wednesday and another round of storms possible late Thursday with another cold front that will break the heat on Friday.

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
Your 7-day forecast, as of August 1, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 7:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.