Pittsburgh Weather: Another unseasonably warm day ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday highs will hit the mid to upper 50s!

Most of the afternoon will be dry so you'll be able to get out and enjoy it.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The weekend will be seasonal and the best chance for rain over the next 7 days comes on Sunday afternoon with Thursday a close second.

So over the next seven days, all but one has a chance for some type of precipitation. If you take away the 20 percent snow chance for Saturday and the low chance for today I'll give you four of the next seven.

Just looking at the week, snow totals will be less than an inch for Pittsburgh. Clearly, most of the precipitation comes in the way of rain showers and maybe even a general (non-severe) thunderstorm.

Today's rain chance is also one that you can put an asterisk next to due to it coming this evening. For the region, today's rain chance (coverage) is just 30%. Places south of I-70 have the best chance of seeing some rain and it should arrive after 9 p.m.

Rain showers will continue to push in from the southwest, moving to the northeast through the morning hours with a wet morning commute happening on Thursday morning.

Getting back to today, highs will hit the mid to upper 40s with morning temperatures near 40 degrees. It will be another unseasonably warm day. I have temperatures hovering near 40 through 10 a.m. I have today's noon temperature hitting 43° and 3 p.m. temperatures in the mid-40s.

High temperatures over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Today will be cloudy and breezy with winds coming in out of the west at 7-15mph. While Thursday will be plenty wet for the morning, similar to yesterday rain will 'mostly' come to an end for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures surging to the mid to upper 50s. It is going to feel fantastic!

A second round of rain turning to snow will happen on Thursday evening with snow showers being a minor to moderate annoyance through the day on Friday. I am a little concerned we could see some snow squalls setting up as coldish air settles in.

It's not really an arctic blast though with 850mb temps dropping to just -8c. We will see. The coldish air will settle in for Saturday with Saturday highs being a seasonal 38. Morning lows on Saturday will dip to the upper 20s.

The coldest days of the next 7 will be on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

7-day forecast, January 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!