Pittsburgh Weather: Another rainy start, but ditch the umbrella after 9 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are just a little over a week into May, and it's already been a heck of a month.

Daily average High: 70 Low: 49

Sunrise: 6:11 Sunset: 8:25

Today: A wet start with rain showers around. Then dry, sunny, and pleasant conditions are expected for the rest of the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Mother's Day rain should be light but will be around for the second half of the day.

Right now, we are sitting at 1.09 inches of rain. That's just slightly ahead of the monthly pace (0.17 inches), and we will likely add another five to ten hundredths of an inch of rain Tuesday. The difference is our temperatures, which are still 7.4 inches below the monthly average. While we will continue to make up the difference over the next week, the extremely cold start to the month will probably be too much to overcome, and expect our month's temperature will be below average overall due to the start.

Tuesday will likely be a slightly below-average temperature day. We will get there a little cheaply, with our daily low being hit at midnight tonight. I have us falling to the low 50s for daily lows.

The clear skies also allow morning lows on Wednesday to plummet to the mid to low 40s. I expect someone in Western Pennsylvania to drop down to the 30s briefly on Wednesday morning before we start warming up. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-60s, with windy afternoon conditions. It won't make it feel any better, that's for sure.

Looking ahead, the next chance for rain will arrive on Friday afternoon. Wednesday will be sunny with a chilly start but fantastic weather around for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will jump up to near 80. I have Wednesday hitting 70 for the high.

Thursday morning also will be mild, with lows in the mid-40s. Friday will see highs in the mid-70s, with rain and storms around for the afternoon. Saturday will see highs in the mid-70s, with most of the day dry.

Mother's Day right now has a rain chance for the afternoon into the evening hours. I hope we can change that for all the mothers out there.

