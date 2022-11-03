Pittsburgh Weather: Another foggy morning leads to warm and sunny day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fog this morning is just as thick if not thicker than what we saw yesterday. Fog will be thick all morning long with sunny skies arriving for the afternoon.

Once the fog has lifted we can turn our full attention to the pleasant weekend weather that is expected.

While this weekend will continue overall the pleasant weekend weather we have recently seen, it doesn't look like we will be rain free.

Rain is now expected to arrive around 8 p.m. on Saturday with some decent rain showers happening in the overnight hours and early Sunday morning. At this point, there's just a low chance for storms with the cold front passing by. Cloudy skies and some drizzle will be possible after the main push of rain moves through for the rest of Sunday.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Morning temperatures are on the cool side with most places dropping to near 40. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 2-5mph.

Looking ahead, Friday highs will be near 70. I am conservative with Saturday highs and just have us in the mid-70s even though model data is now trying to push highs up to near 80°.

We're in for a stretch of 70-degree days. KDKA Weather Center

The National Blend of Models has our Saturday high at 75° so it's close to my forecast so I am pretty confident about what I am forecasting.

Sunday's high should be near 70 even with the morning rain chance. Model data seems to struggle with the long-range forecast and that's normal as it wants to consider what is normal for this time of the year. Raw data shows our highs near 70 though through next Wednesday.

Let's put a holder on this blog and see if next Wednesday's high is near my forecast high of 70°. There will be a lot of forecasts putting us in the 50s for that day but at least right now data does not support that.

7-day forecast, November 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

