Pittsburgh Weather: Another fantastic 'winter' day ahead with warmth and sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's get today out of the way first and why not?

Another fantastic winter day is in store for us with highs expected to hit the upper 60s today. The record high is 72°. We will have a brief chance for rain around 8 a.m. this morning as the warm front slides through.

Once it moves through, temperatures will rapidly rise.

How fast?

8 a.m. temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s and then 11 a.m. temperatures will be in the mid-50s!

Conditions throughout the day today KDKA Weather Center

Once we hit 2 p.m., temperatures should be in the mid-60s.

All this with sunny skies in place and light winds should mean little to no excuses for getting outside today.

Looking ahead, data is all over the place as we get into a pretty active weather pattern. A cold front slides in on Thursday right at midnight, bringing a rain chance for places from Pittsburgh to the south. Rain should be out of here by the morning rush with just a fifth to a tenth of an inch expected.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Thursday will hit the mid-50s with falling temps through most of the day.

The big weather day will be on Friday as we wake up to a wintry mix as a warm front sweeps through. The mix changes to all rain soon after with more than an inch of rain expected over a period of around 24 hours.

Friday highs will be in the mid-40s with lows in the mid-30s.

Data is suggesting a decent rise in creeks and streams through Saturday due to the amount of rain we are expecting.

The weekend is looking seasonal with some snow showers around at times.

7-day forecast: March 1, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

