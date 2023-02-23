Pittsburgh Weather: Another day of potential record-breaking high temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can leave the jacket at home…pass it on.

In all seriousness, today's weather could be one for the record books.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I have dropped my forecast high to 70 degrees. That's also the record high for today, set back in 1922 in downtown Pittsburgh.

Conditions throughout the day - February 23, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Not only will today see temperatures flirting with setting records, but most of the day is looking dry with sunny conditions breaking out after 3 p.m. and lasting for the rest of the 'day.'

As we head into the evening hours and it looks like after 9 p.m. we will start to see our rain chances moving back in with a cold front pushing through. Temperatures will start to tumble and will continue to drop through the day on Friday.

For today, I have out-the-door temperatures in the mid-50s with noon temperatures in the mid-60s. I have us hitting 70° around 4 p.m. with sunny skies.

Midnight temperatures will be down to nearly 47 with temperatures at 5 a.m. on Friday in the upper 30s. You may also see some light snow if you're out as the front comes through, but you'd need to be up before dawn for that to happen.

Over the next week, Friday morning's snow chance appears to be the best chance for snow. For the season (since Nov. 1) we have seen 14.5" of snow.

That is the 24th slowest start on record here in Pittsburgh.

It's the warmest February average temperature start since 1991.

7-day forecast: February 23, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!