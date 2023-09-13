Pittsburgh Weather: An early season taste of fall has arrived

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cool air is now in place and if it makes you feel any better the cool air isn't 'as cool' as what it looked like over the last couple of days.

I mean it's basically a technicality but I have bumped up highs for today to 70°. I also bumped up Thursday's high to 69 degrees. Data was suggesting a high of 70 degrees for Thursday too but I felt a two-degree increase day over day to be adequate and we will see what happens with today before bumping Thursday highs potentially to the 70s.

The only concern for today is the chance for some fairly thick fog to develop in some spots.

Counties under a "dense fog advisory" through 10 a.m. KDKA Weather Center

As of this blog, the places that are under a dense fog advisory aren't really seeing much in the way of dense fog. The dense fog advisory goes through 10 this morning.

Skies this afternoon should turn partly cloudy.

Temperatures throughout the day - 9/13 KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to your comfort level, you'll start to feel the cooler air changes really on Thursday morning with temperatures dipping down to the 40s in most places.

We should see a stretch of four days with temperatures hovering near 50 for morning lows before we start warming up.

At least it won't be a cool and rainy stretch.

There is nothing more than an isolated chance for rain over the next week.

7-day forecast: September 13, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

