Pittsburgh Weather: Air quality dips to 'hazardous' for some this morning, improves in this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The plume of Canadian wildfire smoke mixed down to the surface yesterday afternoon and has brought many of our air quality readers to the "Orange Zone" for this morning.

At least for now (around the 4 a.m. hour) we are not under a Code Orange Action Day with conditions expected to improve this afternoon.

Air quality forecast - August 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday's smoke plume once again kept temperatures down lower than what I forecast.

I had highs hitting 82 degrees and we officially hit 80°. I shaved off a degree yesterday morning due to the smoke.

Things get a little complicated today as the smoke plume should move east this afternoon, giving us a couple of smoke-free sunny hours with the sun still at a high angle.

Temperature throughout the day- August 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

I am keeping my high for today that I have had most of the week, forecasting us hitting 86°, but If we miss it would be south of that number.

Looking ahead, I am bumping Friday's rain and storm chance up to 40 percent coverage for the area. Most of the day is going to be dry, with the chance for rain peaking around 7 p.m. as a cold front drops down from the north. This is also right when night practice starts in Latrobe, and there is a chance practice could be delayed for a bit as an isolated storm pushes by. By 8 p.m., the chance for rain for the rest of the day should be back down near 0%.

Rain chances over the next six days - August 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

There is another solid chance for rain on Sunday afternoon lasting overnight and possibly sticking around for Monday morning's rush.

Rain totals look to be less than a half inch.

7-day forecast: August 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

