Pittsburgh Weather: Air quality alert issued ahead of Juneteenth holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a gorgeous day with highs in the upper 70s and some in the low 80s.

AWARE: Code Orange Monday with Air Quality Warnings for several counties.

High pressure builds in, and we will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow, so if you'll be out for Juneteenth celebrations, take it easy if you are in a sensitive group with heart or lung disease. Make sure you use sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks in the shade.

There's a small chance for showers and storms tomorrow south of I-70 after dinner. Then our next chance for rain showers will be Tuesday, with highs staying in the low 80s.

The Summer Solstice is Wednesday, which marks the first official day of summer at 10:58 a.m. It'll feel like summer, with highs in the low 80s and partly sunny.

Thursday, the sunshine sticks around, but it cools down to the low to mid-70s, all before the chance of rain and possible t-storms move back in for the end of the week and weekend.

