Pittsburgh Weather: Look for some sun before rain chances return mid-week as January temperatures run warmer than normal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is just over a week in at this point, but temperatures so far this month are running a balmy 13.6 degrees warmer than normal so far.

Daily average - High: 36 Low: 22

Sunrise: 7:44; Sunset: 5:12

Today: Brief snow occurred overnight mainly for places south of I-70. The rest of the day will be dry with sunshine popping out for the afternoon

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Well above average temperatures will be around for most of the next two weeks with a couple of relatively quick dips, including one this upcoming weekend.

This generally mild weather is going to stick around for the next two weeks with just a couple of brief temperature dips.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Through Sunday, this ranked as the ninth warmest start to January on record and would have to go back to 2007 to find the last time we started January this warm.

Today's high will be pretty close to the normal for this time of the year, coming in at 39 degrees. The average high is 36 for today. Morning lows are just a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average (28°, Avg: 22°).

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Skies are cloudy for the morning with winds out of the west at 5-10mph. Winds will pick up to the teens this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-30s and out-the-door temperatures in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be the sunniest day of the week and it honestly won't be close. Conditions will remain dry with highs in the low 40s. Morning lows will dip to the upper 20s.

Most of Wednesday should be dry with rain chances arriving as the sun is setting. Wednesday highs will return to the upper 40s with morning temperatures again starting off in the upper 20s.

Rain chances pick up for Thursday and Friday with just a 40% chance for rain on both days.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The rain chance changes over to a snow chance for the weekend with perhaps upwards of an inch of snow falling over the course of both Saturday and Sunday for most places. The usual suspects (Laurels, Ridges of Fayette, Westmoreland counties) should expect enough snow to impact travel.

