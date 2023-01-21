Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: A very January-like weekend ahead

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/21)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/21) 03:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It will be a very January-like weekend! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s each day. 

Any light snow this morning will taper off by the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds leading to some sunshine won't be ruled out for this evening. Overnight lows dip down into the mid-20s.

Our next system is set to arrive tomorrow afternoon. 

Depending on where this system sets up, we could see both rain and snow. Areas further north have a better chance to see snow while areas further south will see rain switching to snow. 

temp2.png
Snowfall over the next couple of days.  KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh could see both with all of it switching to snow by Sunday night. Light snow will linger into Monday, but most areas will see between 1-3" of snow by Monday with the higher elevations that could see between 2-4".

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs back into the low 40s. But then another system arrives Wednesday bringing us both rain and snow, so a very similar setup to Sunday's system. 

temp3.png
Weather impact over the next five days. KDKA Weather Center

Depending on where the warm air settles in, that can greatly hinder our snow totals. But given this forecast, it can get messy for any commuters. 

It then switches back to all snow showers for Thursday and Friday.

temp1.png
7-day forecast: January 21, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

