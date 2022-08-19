Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Friday leads into a potentially wet weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another beautiful day in store with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s!

Humidity stays low but increases this weekend back into the sticky range.

Our weekend gets a little bumpy with the next chance for showers and storms moving in Saturday afternoon and even a better chance Sunday. Better chances for storms will be Sunday, so have those indoor backup plans ready just in case you have any plans outdoors!

Rain lingers through Monday as well as the humidity with highs in the upper 70s. Skies clear out by mid-week, and we return back to the low 80s by then too.

