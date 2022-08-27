Pittsburgh Weather: A picturesque weekend continues to close out August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A beautiful weekend is underway with clear skies tonight and seasonable lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Aware: Hot Sunday then scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening.

Alert: None.

The heat will ramp up a bit tomorrow with sunshine and warm breezes out of the south pushing high temperatures into the upper 80s. Game time temperature for the Steelers' final preseason game at 4:30pm at Acrisure Stadium will be around 88 degrees, so wear cool clothing and stay hydrated.

KDKA Weather Center

Monday will still be steamy but a front will bring a bit of relief along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures by mid to late week dip to the upper 70s for very comfortable, dry weather for the Backyard Brawl Thursday night and into the Labor Day weekend.

Your 7-day forecast, as of August 28, 2022.

