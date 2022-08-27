Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A picturesque weekend continues to close out August

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/27)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/27) 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A beautiful weekend is underway with clear skies tonight and seasonable lows in the lower to mid-60s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Aware: Hot Sunday then scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening.

Alert: None.

The heat will ramp up a bit tomorrow with sunshine and warm breezes out of the south pushing high temperatures into the upper 80s. Game time temperature for the Steelers' final preseason game at 4:30pm at Acrisure Stadium will be around 88 degrees, so wear cool clothing and stay hydrated. 

acrisure-big-screen-aftn-game.png
KDKA Weather Center

Monday will still be steamy but a front will bring a bit of relief along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures by mid to late week dip to the upper 70s for very comfortable, dry weather for the Backyard Brawl Thursday night and into the Labor Day weekend.

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh.png
Your 7-day forecast, as of August 28, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.