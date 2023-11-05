Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: A mild Sunday to end the weekend

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/5)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/5) 02:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our weekend wound up pretty mild, with highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s, which is well above normal (55 for the average high this time of year).

Daily average High: 55  Low: 37
Sunrise: 6:55 Sunset: 5:13

Alert: None

Aware: Few spotty shower chances Tuesday through Thursday

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

We'll stay dry and mild Monday, with highs in the lower 60s again, and the mild air sticks around most of the early part of the week, with temperatures not falling into the 50s for highs until mid to late week. 

Shower chances finally return Tuesday through Thursday, with a series of disturbances crossing the Great Lakes. We're not anticipating a lot of rain by any stretch, but shower chances will pop up at times midweek with a better chance for showers into the early part of next weekend. 

7-day-icast.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

First published on November 5, 2023 / 7:30 PM EST

