Pittsburgh Weather: A frosty morning warms up on Wednesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hopefully, you brought in or covered those plants out there before this morning.

If not… well it's too late now and there's a good chance that they survive. With us waking up to chilly weather and the nice warmup expected for this afternoon into the evening we can start looking ahead to Saturday where it isn't quite looking like a washout.

It's close though.

Overall you should expect about an inch to an inch and a quarter of rain to fall Saturday morning into the afternoon. Showers will 'train' along a boundary through the morning hours, with the heaviest rain expected during the afternoon. This will be a rain event as it stands now with rumbles of thunder at times.

Temperatures throughout the day - April 19, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Due to the timing of rain and potential storms, severe weather is not expected at this time.

This amount of rain will have an impact on outside activities going on. Expect lots of baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and softball games to be canceled due to the adverse weather.

This may also extend into Sunday activities due to damp field conditions and generally 'miserable to be outside' type weather being in place.

This just means we need to get outside and enjoy this afternoon, Thursday, and most of Friday when we will be rain free.

Temperatures will also fall into the comfy range with low humidity levels.

I have today's high hitting the mid-60s. Noon temperatures will just be in the low 50s though. Winds will be light.

Thursday will start warm with temperatures hovering near 50 before we warm up to highs near 80.

Taking a look at the rain forecast for Saturday. KDKA Weather Center

Friday will also start warm, and see highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chances arrive late on Friday afternoon.

7-day forecast, April 19, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

