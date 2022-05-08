Pittsburgh Weather: A dry and sunny week is on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of sunshine and dry weather are on the way this week!
We started our dry stretch today with sun and highs in the lower to mid-60s which is a bit cooler than normal, normal high for this time of year is 70.
Temperatures will be cool again overnight in the lower to mid-40s under clear skies.
Our warm-up continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s, close to 70 for those to the south of Pittsburgh.
Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s mid-week and soar into the lower 80s to end the week.
Dry conditions prevail under a ridge of high pressure all the way through next Saturday when showers will try to sneak back into the forecast.
Enjoy!
