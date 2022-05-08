Pittsburgh Weather: A dry and sunny week is on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of sunshine and dry weather are on the way this week!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We started our dry stretch today with sun and highs in the lower to mid-60s which is a bit cooler than normal, normal high for this time of year is 70.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be cool again overnight in the lower to mid-40s under clear skies.

Our warm-up continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s, close to 70 for those to the south of Pittsburgh.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s mid-week and soar into the lower 80s to end the week.

Dry conditions prevail under a ridge of high pressure all the way through next Saturday when showers will try to sneak back into the forecast.

Enjoy!

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!