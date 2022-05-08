Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A dry and sunny week is on the way

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/8)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/8) 03:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of sunshine and dry weather are on the way this week!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We started our dry stretch today with sun and highs in the lower to mid-60s which is a bit cooler than normal, normal high for this time of year is 70.

next-24-hours.png
KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be cool again overnight in the lower to mid-40s under clear skies.

Our warm-up continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s, close to 70 for those to the south of Pittsburgh. 

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s mid-week and soar into the lower 80s to end the week.

Dry conditions prevail under a ridge of high pressure all the way through next Saturday when showers will try to sneak back into the forecast.

Enjoy!

7-day-forecast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.