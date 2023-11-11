Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy and cool Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all those who have served our country.

Today's weather doesn't look too shabby.

Forecast for Veterans Day 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will warm up this afternoon to near 50° which is a few degrees below normal for mid-November. Our morning is dry for any plans including the Veterans Day Parades. There is a small chance for spotty showers mainly along the I-80 corridor this afternoon, but clouds will be around through the evening.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs around 50° again.

Pretty nice weather for the Steelers game tomorrow afternoon! Kickoff is at 1 PM, and it will be in the mid to upper 40s to the lower 50s throughout the game.

Steelers vs. Packers forecast - November 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Thanks to high pressure moving in this weekend, next week is looking completely dry and sunny!

Temperatures will remain average-like with highs in the mid-50s and morning lows in the 30s.

Some days may feature a few more clouds than others like Tuesday.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Our next best chance for rain won't arrive until the end of the week on Friday.

A cold front will move in bringing us some showers and cooling us off for the next weekend.

7-day forecast: November 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

