Pittsburgh Weather: A chilly start gives way to a pleasant afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are a lot of smaller impact events that are going on right now that may have an impact on your days moving ahead through the weekend.

Daily average High: 66 Low: 44

Sunrise: 6:28 Sunset: 8:10

Today: A chilly start. Increased clouds with light rain passing through overnight.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Doubtful.

Aware: The weekend is looking soggy.

Right now, we are stuck in a cold start pleasant afternoon pattern, with this morning's lows being the coldest of the week. Everyone is included under a freeze warning through 9 a.m. Skies will start sunny, but we will see clouds rolling in this afternoon. By 5 p.m., skies should be cloudy. Light rain is expected overnight, with the best chance for rain happening from 9 p.m. through midnight.

Looking ahead, temperatures will tick up heading into the weekend, with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to low 60s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The best rain chances come Thursday evening into Friday morning, along with Sunday through the day.

