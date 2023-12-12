Pittsburgh Weather: A chilly start but sunny this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's a great day to get the car washed, with little to no rain or snow chance over the next seven days.

Daily average High: 41 Low: 28

Sunrise: 7:35 Sunset: 4:54

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None

Aware: Model data shows our next good chance of seeing any precipitation coming the day after Christmas.

Now, things could certainly change, especially this weekend, as we barely miss out on a pretty good rainmaker. Data continues to show the rain sliding just to our south, with maybe places like Morgantown seeing some brief rain. If the track of the tropical low (which comes in from the Gulf of Mexico) changes slightly north, then our rain chances will go up.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Right now, I am keeping just an isolated rain chance in the forecast for Friday and Monday due to the system. I also have a 20% chance for precipitation on Wednesday as we get a weak cold front sliding through. The biggest impact is likely going to come from a very cold morning, with temperatures dipping to the teens in most communities on Thursday morning. The cold air won't be in place for long.

I expect sunny skies for today from start to finish, with highs returning to the 40s. We were close yesterday, hitting 39 for our daily high around 9 a.m. Temperatures slid for the remainder of the day, as we had cold air moving in behind Sunday's cold front. I have Pittsburgh hitting 44 degrees today for a high. Highs on Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, will be near 40. We should be in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the week.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Looking way ahead, model data keeps us almost completely dry through the day after Christmas. The chance of a White Christmas appears very low this year. A lot would have to happen, with some big changes in the current pattern needed.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

The first one is for the big ridge of high pressure to burst. The second would be a push of cold air into our region. Those are some big changes and not likely to occur for now.

We will see, though.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

