Pittsburgh Weather: A beautifully sunny week ahead

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lows tonight will be near freezing, so you may want to cover any early plantings outdoors with a crisp, clear night tonight and tomorrow night.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Pleasant and warming through the week!

Submit Your Weather Photos

Easter morning will be clear, with sunshine all day pushing highs near normal levels around 60 degrees. Our forecast features sunshine every day this next week, with highs slowly warming into the 70s and even near record territory in the 80s once again late week. 

Our next chance of showers won't be until at least next weekend! 

Happy Easter!

First published on April 8, 2023 / 8:49 PM

