Pittsburgh residents could soon see an increase in their water bill, here's why.

That simple sound of water running from your sink is something most of us don't think twice about. But starting March 8th, every time you turn that handle, it's going to cost a little more.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved a rate settlement for Pittsburgh Water totaling about $25 million across water, wastewater, and stormwater services.

The good news is that it's significantly lower than the original rate increase request.

So, what does that mean for you?

A typical residential customer will see about a $15 increase per month, roughly a 10% increase.

"Especially with recent times, things just keep getting more expensive. Especially for a lot of people like me who are post-grad working jobs, it's hard to pay the bills sometimes," said resident Ethan Snyder.

But for customers enrolled in the bill discount program, the impact will be much smaller.

Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering said the settlement strikes a balance.

"The PUC-approved settlement balances necessary investment in Pittsburgh's water, wastewater, and stormwater systems with meaningful protections for customers," said Pickering.

The additional revenue will go toward expanding assistance programs and upgrading aging water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.

"If it's able to help balance that out, I can see why it would be beneficial for support in our community and residents that live here," said Snyder.

There are also long-term changes included.

The settlement eliminates a planned 2027 base rate increase and begins phasing out the minimum charge, giving customers more control over their bills based on actual usage.

It also expands the hardship fund, adds deeper low-income discounts, and will automatically enroll eligible customers in an unpaid bill forgiveness program starting this fall.

Pittsburgh Water will also face stricter service standards and additional reporting requirements on stormwater projects