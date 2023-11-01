Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority moves closer to rate proposals for 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority submitted its rate proposal to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission earlier this year and now the two groups have announced an agreement.

The agreement prioritizes enhancements to customer assistance programs, incentives for stormwater improvements, and funding to advance infrastructure, according to the PWSA.

Terms of the settlement will go to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for final approval and if approved will go into effect no sooner than February 15, 2024.

"We're pleased to propose a Settlement to the PUC that balances enhancing our customer bill assistance programs while continuing to advance our essential infrastructure upgrades," said PWSA's CEO Will Pickering.

This settlement would set rates for only 2024 and it was agreed to have a base revenue rate increase of $36 million which is $10.8 million less than PWSA originally requested.

For customers that would mean a typical residential customer using around 3,000 gallons of water per month with the base rate for stormwater would see an increase of just $13.84.

Those enrolled in the bill discount program would see an increase of just $5.80.

There is also a proposed expansion of customer assistance programs, including an increase in income eligibility from 150 percent of the federal poverty line to 200 percent of the federal poverty line, making the discount available to more customers.

For customers in the city, you can learn more about PWSA's proposal and the agreement at this link.