Pittsburgh Water introduces $193 million in upgrades as part of "The ABC Project"

Western Pennsylvania's aging infrastructure has long been a point of concern for man, and that includes how water is delivered.

This week, Pittsburgh Water announced plans to invest millions of dollars into upgrading its systems.

The agency, formerly known as the Pittsburgh Water Authority, along with the new name, announced significant infrastructure improvements when it comes to delivering water throughout the region.

The expected cost is about $193 million, and it's what Pittsburgh Water officials are calling "The ABC Project."

"I think it's important that in a time where it seems like government isn't working, it is working at the local level," said Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering.

The work includes the "A" in the project's acronymic title, which stands for the Aspinwall pump station. The "B" stands for the Bruecken Pump Station, and "C" is for the Clearwater Bypass. All three facilities will see significant upgrades.

"What is the water reliability plan, other than a list of infrastructure projects?" Asked Pittsburgh Water Chief Engineer Rachael Beam. "It's the replacement of pumps, motors, electrical switch gear, and piping."

The Aspinwall Pump Station will see a complete overhaul. The Bruecken Pump Station across the river will see a new energy-efficient building that will house modern pumps, advanced electrical controls, and security systems.

Then there is the Clearwater Bypass. The aim of the project is to allow Pittsburgh Water to bypass the 44 million-gallon underground disinfection basin under the greenspace to allow it's full replacement.

"Its construction was completed in 1913, so it's served us well," Beam said.

The Clearwater Bypass also includes the installation of 144-inch and 84-inch diameter pipes.

"There is a real human impact, not just for those who are relying on the drinking water, but the economic opportunities a project this size can provide the region," Pickering added.

Pittsburgh Water said that the project will create more than 1,000 jobs and contribute $300 million in regional economic impact. Grants, as well as low-interest loans, will help pay for the renovations.

Should all go to plan, the ABC Project will be completed by 2029.