As Pittsburgh begins to thaw out, more weather-related concerns could pose safety risks

As the Pittsburgh region starts to thaw out, we're now faced with a whole new set of weather-related concerns, and some of them could be dangerous.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures seen on Tuesday are causing problems. Ice dams are starting to let go across the area, and they pose a danger to property and people.

"I'd describe (the weather) as beautiful. I hope all this melts. I've had enough," resident Raja Weaver said.

But with the good comes the bad, or in this case, very bad for a car owner in Lawrenceville. The mild temperatures, the melt, and gravity conspired to destroy the back window of a car when a giant icicle came crashing through it.

Potentially dangerous ice dams are starting to give way all around the area. Massive heavy columns of ice are pulling away downspouts, gutters, and wires.

"It broke off and was hanging in the middle of the street, practically. It was really low. It must have been at least 100 pounds," South Side resident Larry Klinefelter said.

Klinefelter, who lives along Harcum Way, called the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

"People walk through here, they're looking at their phones, and don't even see it," Klienfelter said, referring to the potential safety hazard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 15 people die every year in the U.S. as a result of ice-related injuries. Many more suffer serious injuries, including concussions, head trauma, and broken bones.

The danger is greatest during temperature fluctuations.

This kind of big melt can lead to foundation damage as melted water gets in between masonry and bricks.

When the freeze returns, the water expands, causing cracks in walls and, in some cases, foundations. What can you do to keep that from happening to you? Clear snow and ice from around your exterior walls. Several roofing outfits will actually come and remove the snow and ice for a fee.

But for now, the phrase that pays is "heads up," and hold out hope.