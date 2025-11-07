Pittsburgh Veterans Day parade steps off Saturday morning. Here's what to know.

Pennsylvania is home to the fourth largest population of veterans, with many here in the Pittsburgh area, and while Veterans Day is next Tuesday, Pittsburgh is holding its annual parade, one of the oldest in the country, on Saturday.

One hundred six years after Pittsburgh's first Veterans Day parade, veterans from across Western Pennsylvania will march through Downtown, stepping off at 10th and Liberty at 10:30 a.m.

"I go to tears because it's just kind of like something that I feel proud of," said Joe Podolinsky, this year's commander.

It's a role he's honored to hold with the Federation of War Veterans Societies of Allegheny County, which puts on the parade, especially as they commemorate 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

"It was trying times in America, and some people frowned on the military," Podolinsky said.

To show their respect, Vietnam vets will be up front in the color guard with local Vietnam vet Andy Nigut as grand marshal. Nigut, a Marine, was nearly killed by a rocket-propelled grenade and was left behind with injuries that changed his life forever.

"For whatever reason, someone decided to give me a chance at life," Nigut said.

The parade will proceed down Liberty toward Point State Park, where, near the stage, they'll see a showing of "welcome home" signs, something they didn't get all those years ago, but before they get there, they'll see thousands lined up waving the flag.

"So the veterans feel, you know, like, wow, this is special," Podolinsky said.

They want to remember those still with us and those who never made it home.

"That's what we're here for, you know, to honor our veterans past and present," Podolinsky said.

It could be difficult to get around Downtown. Liberty in the Strip will be closed off for staging at 9 a.m., then Liberty to the Point will be closed at 10 a.m. Don't expect to see the roads in the area back open until around 2 p.m.

As for Pittsburgh Regional Transit, bus detours will begin around 9 a.m. and continue until about 2:30 p.m.