Pittsburgh VegFest takes place this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the return of Pittsburgh VegFest.

It has been voted the best food festival in Pittsburgh for the last two years.

The 8th annual event takes place at Allegheny Commons Park until 5 p.m.

It's a celebration of the city's best vegan food.

There are more than 100 vendors throughout the park, with live music, yoga, and children's activities.

It's free to attend!