Pittsburgh travel agency offers advice for tourists considering trips to Mexico

Unrest in Mexico between the government and the cartels has led to dozens of deaths. For travelers, many flights are now being canceled in and out of Mexico.

Travel agencies said that in the last year or so, there has been apprehension about traveling to Mexico. News like this isn't going to help the situation.

According to the U.S. Department of State, people are advised to exercise caution in Mexico. It's recommended for any international traveler to have an agent.

"(Someone) who stays abreast of all of these situations and can help you monitor to see whether it's safe to go through with your trip or whether you might want to think about going somewhere else," AAA East Central spokesperson Lynda Lambert said.

Shadyside Travel says they booked a trip for someone on Monday morning. The agency said Cancun is popular and there are ways to be safe and still have a good time. It's advised to go to all-inclusive resorts and to not leave them at night.

"If they want to go out during the daytime and shop or sightsee, we recommend doing that on a group-organized tour," Shadyside Travel's Joe Weigler said.

If you have booked a trip and you are now changing your mind, it will cost you if you don't have travel insurance.

"Which is why we always recommend taking trip cancellation insurance," Weigler said.

AAA said the State Department has a state traveler enrollment program. It allows the country to know where you will be and when you will be there.

"And they will keep you informed of any pertinent information you need to know in that country or in that area of the world," Lambert said over Zoom.