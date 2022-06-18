Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Technical College inaugurates new president

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A historic moment for Pittsburgh Technical College, as the school has inaugurated a new president.

Doctor Alicia Harvey-Smith is the first African-American president in the college's 75-year history.

She has actually been leading the school for nearly three years. Her inauguration was delayed due to the pandemic.

"This is truly one of those 'one, two, three wow moments' that we often say in recognition of very special moments and achievements on our campus. And actually, I'll be quite honest with you, I cannot think of a more fitting way to express how I feel at this moment about PTC and the future of our college," Harvey-Smith later added.

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey was in attendance for Doctor Harvey's ceremony.

