Pittsburgh tattoo shops embraces Friday the 13th

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Pittsburgh tattoo parlors, Friday the 13th is anything but unlucky.

A day of bad luck and superstition for many is an unofficial holiday for some. It's one that brings out body art lovers to happily stand in line for some fresh ink.

"We've done Friday the 13th events for years. We love for people to come and hang out and get tattoos," said Diane McQuade, a Pittsburgh tattoo artist.

On this 13th day of the spooky season, lines stretched down sidewalks outside tattoo parlors. From Two Coffins in Carrick to the Pittsburgh Tattoo Company on Smithfield Street, artists were offering deep discounts for quick body art.

The tradition that's made Friday the 13th into Black Friday for many parlors goes back to at least the mid-1990s, when some artists held marathon sessions on the date to give "number 13" tattoos. It's grown into something much larger.

"Everyone knows it's a big deal for us,' Olivia Hunt said. "We have avid collectors. This is the moment they've been waiting for all year."

At the shops KDKA-TV stopped at, there were dozens of people posted up willing to wait for hours for the design they'd pick out. The artists say they'll keep inking Friday evening until they can't ink anymore.

However, unlike a tattoo, the chance to get a special Friday the 13th deal won't last forever. There will not be another Friday the 13th deal until 2023.

Contributor: KDKA-TV Producer Tory Wegerski