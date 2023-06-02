Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial day 4: Police take the stand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The alleged gunman is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue, which housed three congregations, nearly five years ago on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

During the first three days of the trial at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, opening statements were delivered by prosecutors and defense attorneys, followed by two days of tough testimony from survivors of the attack as well as testimony from a police officer who was wounded while responding to the synagogue.

Testimony day 4

Police officers have been taking the stand describing their efforts to subdue the gunman and stop the carnage inside the synagogue.

Responding to a call of an active shooter, Officers Daniel Mead and Michael Smigda were immediately met with gunfire coming through the front door.

"A first shot...then you could hear the broken glass," Smigda testified this morning. "A round went by my head. Glass coming toward my face."

Officer Mead testified yesterday that he came face-to-face with the gunman and was shot through the wrist and hand.

Smigda said he moved Mead to safety and took cover. He then said he felt faint and short of breath.

"Started to feel some heat, thought I might bleed out," he said. "Glass had passed through my ear and there was shrapnel in my face."

Still, he moved down the side of the building and looked through a window where he saw the barrel of a rifle in a doorway and saw the gunman whom he identified in the courtroom.

"I waited for the man with the rifle to fully present himself in this doorway," he said.

"The man sitting right over there," he then pointed in the courtroom.

"I backed up to pull my gun to shoot. He started to look my way. That's when I started firing."

Smigda said he got off three shots. He was asked if he hit the defendant.

"No, but I know he was pissed," Smigda responded.

He then said the gunman fired three rounds in return.

SWAT officers arrived that day and some are now being called to the stand to describe the gunman's capture.

There is little question about the defendant's guilt. Rather, the case is about whether he will get the death penalty. In her opening statements, defense attorney Judy Clarke readily admitted that the defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Most of the victim's families have said they support the death penalty in this case.

