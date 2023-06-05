Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Testimony to resume for second week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second week of testimony is set to get underway in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

Last week's testimony wrapped up with the first officers on scene describing for the jury what happened when they first encountered the gunman.

They testified that the suspect identified himself and cited contempt for Jews as the reason for the attack.

The alleged gunman is accused of killing 11 people at the synagogue, which housed three congregations, on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Recapping the trial

During the first week of the trial at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, opening statements were delivered by prosecutors and defense attorneys, followed by two days of testimony from survivors and testimony from a police officer who was wounded while responding to the synagogue.

There is little question about the defendant's guilt. Rather, the case is about whether he will get the death penalty. In her opening statements, defense attorney Judy Clarke readily admitted that the defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Most of the victim's families have said they support the death penalty in this case.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

