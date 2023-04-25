More potential jurors interviewed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second day of jury selection is underway at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh in the synagogue shooting trial.

The process of selecting jurors for the trial of Robert Bowers started Monday and is expected to be a long and intensive process.

Day two began with motions to strike potential jurors that were interviewed on Monday. Eight strikes were granted and three were denied.

Prosecutors file motions to strike potential jurors in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. (Sketch by: Emily Goff

The interview process then resumed with more potential jurors. So far, three have been interviewed.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Colville told the prospective jurors they may be asked to make a "personal, moral judgment" as to whether the defendant should live or die.

After guilt is established in the case, the trial will move to the sentencing phase in which the defense is expected to argue the defendant is schizophrenic with deep-seated psychological problems and should be spared death.

The prosecution will discount that and try to show in detail the defendant knowingly, and willingly, committed a pre-mediated hate crime of unimaginable horror.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville questions potential Juror No. 49 in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. (Sketch by: Emily Goff

Jury selection is expected to take about three weeks.

Stay with KDKA for the latest updates from the federal courthouse. KDKA's Meghan Schiller is reporting on the proceedings today.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, you can go to https://1027healingpartnership.org/ to find resources.