Live Updates: Jury selection to begin in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Jury selection to begin in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jury selection is beginning the case for the accused gunman in the 2018 attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 worshippers in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
Jury selection is expected to last for several weeks before the trial gets underway.
Jury selection to begin at Joseph F. Weis, Jr. United States Federal Courthouse
The jury selection process will begin today.
Around 1,500 people across 24 counties in Western Pennsylvania have received a summons last month to appear at the courthouse.
The accused shooter is charged in a 63-count federal indictment. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
The trial is expected to last from May through July.