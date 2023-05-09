Judge allows government to conduct psychiatric evaluation of accused Pittsburgh synagogue gunman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge granted the government's motion to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the accused gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The judge gave government experts permission to evaluate Robert Bowers "as necessary and probative to rebut or confirm Defense experts' anticipated mental health testimony," according to paperwork filed on Monday.

The judge's order said the defendant intends to offer expert evidence on his mental condition during sentencing proceedings. A clerk will hold the reports sealed until a verdict is returned.

The accused gunman's lawyers have said he has schizophrenia and epilepsy.

He is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue, which includes three congregations, on Oct. 27, 2018.

After two weeks, the court is still in the first phase of jury selection, which is establishing a pool of eligible jurors. This process was supposed to be completed by the end of this week, but the judge told one prospective juror on Monday that it may take another two weeks.

The selection of a jury is critical to both the prosecution and the defense — not so much as to whether they find the gunman guilty of killing 11 people at the synagogue but whether he will face the death penalty.

The court twice rejected defense attorney Judy Clarke's offer to accept life imprisonment for the accused gunman in exchange for the death penalty to be taken off the table, and the government has refused.

Even though Gov. Josh Shapiro has extended a moratorium on executions in the state, this does not apply to federal cases.