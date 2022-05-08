Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Mother's Day on tap

By Mary Ours

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/8)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/8) 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly yet sunny start to our Mother's Day! High pressure builds in with highs in the low 60s so still slightly below normal.

There's still a flood advisory for Ohio River until late Monday night where the river crest is at 21.6 feet as of early Sunday morning, closing the 10th Street Bypass as a precaution. The river will recede today.

flood-advisory.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Expect another cooler than average night and morning at the bus stop tomorrow. You'll still need the jacket as lows will be in the low to mid-40s, but sunshine will warm things up during the afternoon.

We stay nice and dry through much of the week with sunny skies and a warmup! Temperatures are back near 70 Monday, mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then we get to the 80s for the end of the week.

The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms will be late Saturday. 

