Pittsburgh student who reported finding gun in school honored

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh student received the recognition he deserves after finding a gun at his school.

Just two weeks ago, Tyson Coulverson found the gun in a bathroom at Urban Pathways K5 College Charter School.

During Tuesday's Black History Month program at the convention center, he received an award for speaking up. Coulverson said he was scared but he knew what to do. His mother, a teacher, agrees.

"I haven't seen a gun in real life before," he said. "I never touched it. I just took it to a teacher instead of taking it to the wrong hands."

"To hear that he did exactly what he's been taught made me feel good," Tayla Coulverson said. "That he's been hailed a hero for keeping his school safe makes me feel really good as well."

Pittsburgh First Lady Michelle Gainey and Homestead Mayor John Burwell were on hand for the presentation.