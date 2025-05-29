Troy Fautanu ready for upcoming season after injury derailed rookie campaign

The Steelers' offensive line is going to look a bit different this season, in part because Troy Fautanu is healthy again and back on the field.

Fautanu, the team's first round pick last year, says he's excited to be back on the field after spending nearly all of last season on the sidelines.

After suffering a knee injury early in the season, Fautanu was placed on injured reserve and only appeared in one game for the Steelers.

Fautanu says dealing with the injury was a difficult time for him, but he's happy to be on the other side of it now.

"I wouldn't say I handled it the best some of the time," Fautanu said. "I would say I was my biggest enemy sometimes and thinking about my future when I really just had to lock in what was going on that day."

Fautanu said that once he was able to focus on the day to day, he felt he was able to turn corner in the recovery from his injury.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Troy Fautanu #76 of the Pittsburgh Steelers works out during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

With Fautanu back in the mix for the Steelers, there will be some movement on the offensive line.

Broderick Jones, who moved to right tackle in Fautanu's absence, will be back in his original spot at left tackle and Fautanu will be on the right side.

"Being back on the left, I feel like it's a bigger boost for me," Jones said. "Just because I've been used to playing on the left side."

"At the end of the day, I made it through and I feel like that's what made me stronger and that's what's gonna make me play the best I can for this team," Fautanu said.

Thursday will be the final day of Organized Team Activities for the Steelers.