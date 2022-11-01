Pittsburgh Steelers to unveil Hall of Honor Museum on Nov. 11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers are embracing more of its history with a physical representation of the best to ever do it in the black-and-gold.

The Steelers announced Tuesday the unveiling of the physical Hall of Honor Museum will take place on Nov. 11. It will feature a chronological flow of Steelers history focusing on the pivotal moments and people that created the dynasty in Pittsburgh.

It will be located above the pro shop at Acrisure Stadium and fans will be able to visit it year-round. The tour fees start at $18 for adults, going down to $15 for military members and seniors. Children between the ages of 17 and 6 also qualify for the $15 rate, while anybody under five years old gets in for free.

Myron Cope and Heath Miller headlined the 2022 Hall of Honor class, followed by Sam Davis and Ray Matthews. Louis Lipps, from the 2021 class, as well as the others, will be honored at an induction dinner on Nov. 12.