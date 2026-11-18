The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Philadelphia this weekend, a place they haven't won a road game since 1965. That long stretch of losing could come to end as the Eagles are in the middle of their own seven-game losing streak.

When the Steelers take the field Sunday afternoon for their matchup with the Eagles, they'll be doing so in a city where a road win hasn't happened in more than six decades.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh hasn't won a road game vs. the Eagles since 1965, losing 11 straight games in Philadelphia.

The Steelers played the Eagles on the road in Philadelphia every year from 1945 to 1967. Since then, the teams have played in Philadelphia in 1969, 1970, 1979, 1991, 1997, 2008, 2016, 2022 and 2024.

Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game on the heels of a primetime blowout at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, but this season might be the best opportunity to end the ongoing road losing streak in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have lost seven straight games, the team's longest losing streak since 2012, when Philadelphia lost eight straight contests.

Pittsburgh has struggled on the road this season, posting a 2-3 record away from home, something Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Monday during his weekly press conference.

"We need to win on the road," McCarthy said. "We need to play better on the road, especially on offense. Our gap between offensive performance on the road and at home is too wide. I just think you have to keep emphasizing the little things. We had a couple things with the exchange. That's what we'll focus on as we get ready for Philly."

McCarthy, who spent 18 seasons coaching in the NFC with Green Bay and Dallas prior to coming to Pittsburgh, is no stranger to playing road games in Philadelphia.

"I've always enjoyed going to Philadelphia," McCarthy said. "I think growing up in Pittsburgh, you're naturally - you're genetically bred to compete against people from Philadelphia, if I can say that as nicely as possible. So, I've always enjoyed going there."

As a visiting head coach, McCarthy holds a 4-5 record in Philadelphia overall. During his five years as the head coach of the Cowboys, Dallas was defeated by Philadelphia in four of the five visits to Lincoln Financial Field.