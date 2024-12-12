Steelers looking for first road win in Philadelphia since 1965

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field this weekend in Philadelphia, history won't be on their side.

Pittsburgh hasn't won a road game vs. the Eagles since 1965, losing 10 straight games in Philadelphia.

The Steelers played the Eagles on the road in Philadelphia every year from 1945 to 1967. Since then, the teams have played in Philadelphia in 1969, 1970, 1979, 1991, 1997, 2008, 2016, and 2022.

Pittsburgh's lineup will look significantly different this year compared to the roster that was on the field in 2022 for the 35-13 loss.

Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are no longer playing for the Steelers and have been replaced with players like Russell Wilson, Calvin Austin, and Mike Williams, among others.

Star wide receiver George Pickens is expected to miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh heads into Sunday's game with a 10-3 record, winners of two straight, and holding a two-game lead in the AFC North division.

The Eagles are 11-2, have won nine straight games, and haven't dropped a game dating back to Week 4.

Kickoff on Sunday in Philadelphia is set for 4:25 p.m.