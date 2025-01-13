Steelers not planning on any move involving Mike Tomlin, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are not planning on any move involving head coach Mike Tomlin, according to a report.

According to KDKA-TV Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac, who cited team sources, says the Steelers are "not planning to make any move" involving Tomlin, despite widespread public outcry in the wake of the team's postseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers trailed early on Saturday night in Baltimore, losing the Wild Card matchup 28-14.

Pittsburgh lost its last four regular season games after starting the season 10-3 and have now lost six straight playoff games.

In those six playoff losses, the team has been collectively outscored 66-0 in the first quarter of those defeats at the hands of New England, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore.

Tomlin just completed his 18th season with the Steelers, the longest tenure among NFL coaches.

This past offseason, Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension that runs through the end of the 2027 season.

What will the Steelers roster look like in 2025?

As the Steelers now head into the offseason, a number of questions remain when it comes to their roster composition for the 2025 season, primarily at the quarterback position.

All three quarterbacks on the team's roster are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. Whether the team brings back any combination of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen is unclear.

Wilson made a low amount of $1.2 million with the Steelers this year while the Denver Broncos paid a majority of his salary. Several reports suggest Wilson could command a new three-year deal worth as much as $100 million following his season in Pittsburgh.

Outside of the quarterbacks room, Mike Williams, James Daniels, Donte Jackson, Nate Herbig, Elandon Roberts, Najee Harris, Damontae Kazee, Van Jefferson, and Cam Sutton, among others, are all slated to become unrestricted free agents going into the offseason.

The Steelers are set to pick 21st in the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay in April.