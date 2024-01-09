Pittsburgh Steelers fans searching for Mason Rudolph merchandise ahead of playoff game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Mason Rudolph is starting under center for Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tomlin wants to go with the hot hand, but finding any merchandise for Rudolph is quite a challenge. Most stores don't have much, if anything.

Business owners are glad Rudolph has guided the team to the playoffs, but they weren't prepared for the third-string quarterback to become so popular. If you look around Yinzers in the Burgh in the Strip District, there's plenty of black and gold. There is gear for current stars and Hall of Famers, but nothing for Rudolph.

"Nobody expected Rudolph to be playing this time of year," said Tim Piett, Yinzers in the Burgh's store manager.

Piett said the store ordered its jerseys before the season and didn't plan on Rudolph becoming the starter.

"He's done a fantastic job. He is a fan favorite right now, and nobody can get their merchandise right now because to get the merchandise you have to book the merchandise six months in advance," Piett said.

It's more of the same over at Rally House on the North Shore. There are t-shirts of countless players and jerseys of even more. But there is nothing for Rudolph.

"He wasn't really thought about, to be completely honest with you, so we had gear way at the beginning of the season. So, right now we don't have anything," Rally House assistant manager Llivia Ellis said.

At this point of the season, they are not expecting to make any more orders with the football season only going a few more weeks.

"The only thing we really had for him was jerseys. We didn't even have the player (t-shirts)," Ellis said.

Yinzers in the Burgh wants to try and get some merchandise in. It hopes the Steelers make a run and there is gear for the rest of the playoffs.

"We're trying to chase the merchandise. But to be honest with you, it's very difficult to get," Piett said.

If Rudolph leads the team deep into the playoffs, stores will be sure to have plenty of his gear for next season.

"If he has a good game and takes us deeper into the playoffs, there's a very good possibility he's either the starter or the backup," Piett said.

If you look on Google, you can find some t-shirts floating around, and the Steelers' official store has jerseys available.