Watch CBS News
Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Pat Freiermuth among Steelers out Sunday against Buccaneers

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 12, 2022 (Pt. 2)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 12, 2022 (Pt. 2) 09:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be without some key players for Sunday's home game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion) and DeMarvin Leal (knee) will all not play Sunday, the team announced Friday.

Fitzpatrick, Sutton, Witherspoon and Wallace are key pieces in the Steelers' secondary while Leal is defensive line depth off the bench. The Steelers will also be without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt, who was injured in Week 1 and placed on injured reserve. 

Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium kicks off at 1 p.m.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 4:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.