Minkah Fitzpatrick and Pat Freiermuth among Steelers out Sunday against Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be without some key players for Sunday's home game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion) and DeMarvin Leal (knee) will all not play Sunday, the team announced Friday.

Fitzpatrick, Sutton, Witherspoon and Wallace are key pieces in the Steelers' secondary while Leal is defensive line depth off the bench. The Steelers will also be without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt, who was injured in Week 1 and placed on injured reserve.

Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium kicks off at 1 p.m.