Steelers, Kenny Pickett rally in second half to beat Colts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers picked up a 24-17 win Monday against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After falling behind 17-16 in the third quarter, the Steelers and quarterback Kenny Pickett responded with an 11-play drive to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter following a rushing score by Benny Snell Jr.

The Steelers led 16-3 at halftime.

Pittsburgh (4-7) plays on Dec. 4 at the Atlanta Falcons.